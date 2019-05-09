FISH Family Service Center hosts grand re-opening

Amy Roby



The Friends in Service Helping Gardnerville Ranchos Family Service Center invites the community to a grand re-opening of their facility, 921 Mitch Drive, from 4-6 p.m. on May 14.

The celebration is planned to announce the center’s updated hours and inform the public of additional programs and services offered at FISH. Complimentary beef and pork brisket from Bus Boy food truck will be served at the event.

New food bank hours at the Ranchos Family Service Center are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The food bank is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays.

In addition, the FISH Ranchos Family Service Center offers an emergency clothes closet and provides coaching on life management skills, establishing and maintaining healthy habits, and job hunting. Home owners with income 200 percent or less than Federal Poverty guidelines are eligible for a free home water heater from Southwest Gas. Clients also have access to an emergency acute dental program (free for those whose income falls 200 percent or more below Federal Poverty guidelines).

The facility has a large space open to the public which may be used for meetings, classes, or other types of gatherings free of charge.

The center aims is to provide “a hand up to those trying to change their circumstances,” said Diane Schachterle, Community Outreach Coordinator for the FISH Ranchos Family Service Center.

FISH was established in May 1979 in response to increasing numbers of homeless and hungry residents in Carson City. As needs throughout the community have shifted and expanded over the years, FISH has responded with the addition of different service areas and resources; the organization has since grown into “rural Nevada’s largest and most complete social services program.” FISH is a 501(c)(3) and 99 percent of its budget is funded through grants and donations.

Currently, FISH has locations in Carson, Douglas, and Lyon counties. Their mission is to provide “food clothing, shelter, and medical aid to the homeless, hungry, and underemployed within our community, with the objective to provide programs and referrals to families and individuals so that they may become self-sufficient.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the May 14 grand re-opening. For information, call the FISH Ranchos Family Service Center at 775-265-FISH (3474) or log on to nvfish.com.