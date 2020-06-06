Fish biting at Bridgeport

Peggy Bristol from Wellington caught this 4.11 pounder on the East Carson on a worm on May 26.

Hello fellow anglers. I finally got out to do some serious fishing last weekend. Renee and I joined our friends Tom And Shelly Blotter at Bridgeport Reservoir. The trip started out a little precarious. We arrived on Saturday afternoon to a steady 25 to 50 mph wind. Which kept us off the lake until Sunday. We stayed at the Bridgeport Marina and Campground right on the lake, which I highly recommend for any outdoor enthusiast.

The Resort has a boat mooring, dry camping as well as full hookups. They also have large tent rentals right on the lake. We talked with many who brought their side-by-sides and ATVs. The area offers a lot to off-roaders and anglers alike. I do recommend calling ahead to make reservations, because of the pandemic, there are still some rules and guidelines to follow while on the property.

We stayed for three days and caught and released more than 50 nice rainbows and browns. Most of our catches were in the 2-3.5-pound range, with a couple up to 5 pounds. I do have to warn you, these fish are one of the most powerful trout I have ever caught.

I felt as though I was fishing for steelhead. When you feel you have a 5-pound plus trout on the end of your line, and then realize when you get the fish into view, it is actually only 2-3 … This experience will remind you how to properly use your drag settings. For more information, call Chase at 760-932-7001. Get out and experience Bridgeport Reservoir. As a note, the lake also offers large Sacramento Perch fishing. Now for your local fishing report.

LAKE TAHOE: Fishing for mackinaw Lake trout under the full moon , has been excellent for fish 2- to 8-pounds. One hundred to 150-feet has been the depths for success. Dodgers, flashers with a minnow is the day to day presentation. Kiva beach, ski run mound, dollar point, and Cal/Neva point are all main areas. For more information, call Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at 530-544-6552.

SILVER LAKE: Is at 103 percent it should maintain this level until late July. They did plant two weeks ago with brown trout. Lots of people have been getting them from the SLBL and also the SL dam.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake is 86% full as of last weekend and will continue to increase. The Caples Lake resort is open for boat launching and boat rentals. They are doing a soft opening this weekend for the cabin rentals. The campground area is closed. The lake did receive a large plant of catchable brown trout last week. The EID day use and boat launch is not open as of this week, but may open at any time. Fishing has been very good for shore anglers. Boaters have been working hard for the mackinaws as they have moved deeper in the lake. For more information call the Caples Lake Resort at 209-258-8888.

WOODS LAKE: Road is still closed.

BURNSIDE LAKE: Road is open as of last weekend.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open 12 miles up to the lower lake.

HIGHLAND LAKES: Road is still closed

CARSON RIVERS EAST AND WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: Both rivers have been planted by Alpine County. Fishing has been very good. Most anglers have been using power eggs or small spinners in the slower waters. Average catch has been in the 2- to 3-pound range. For more information stop by the Creekside Lodge.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The campground is still closed. The BLM is working to open as soon as they are able. Fishing has been fair for shore anglers with inflated crawlers or power bait.

TOPAZ LAKE: Fishing has picked up for boaters trolling a little deeper with Rapals or a flasher and worm. Shore anglers have done fair from the California side with Green Powerbait. reports of up to 3-pound rainbows have been coming in over the last couple weeks.

WALKER RIVER WEST FORK: Last week the waters were raging above the town of Walker and way too fast to fish.

EAST FORK WALKER RIVER: The river was running perfectly from Bridgeport reservoir to the Nevada state line. Check your regulations, as there are special rules for fishing this area.

JUNE LAKE AREA:The “Covidity Confusion” is becoming a bit clearer as days go by here in The Loop. CDFW originally delayed Trout Season Opener to June 1 in Mono County then seemingly overnight moved it up to May 23 at the request of the county Board of Supervisors. This threw the local businesses and residents for a loop. (excuse the pun). All that aside the fishing has been excellent! Plenty of trout plants, warmer weather and water temps, and mild fishing pressure have made for ideal conditions.

TROUT PLANTS: CDFW has been stocking randomly through May to move fish out of their hatcheries and has fully stocked The Loop this week. They should be stocking each week through the Summer. Mono County has been bringing in Desert Springs Rainbows this week along with Gull Lake Marina and Silver Lake Resort last week. Loads of trout out there!Results of a tour through The Loop yesterday:

ERNIE’S SKI AND TACKLE SHOP: (760)-648-7756. Fully stocked for all your fishing needs including the “Fly Shop Inside.”

GULL LAKE: Gull Lake Marina (760)-648-7539. Gull has been hopping since the opener from both boat and shore. Ashley in the marina shop reports that the Desert Springs Rainbows put in averaged 5.7-pounds with most being caught on Salmon Peach and Rainbow Garlic PowerBait. Jeanette from Atascadero hauled in a 25-inch, 7.88 pounder and 5 year-old Daniel from Orange Co. boated a 4.2 pounder. I’ll be on the lake this Sunday with my ole buddy Al to see what we can get. Let ya know in the next report.

SILVER LAKE: Silver Lake Resort (760)-648-7625. Except for the cabins the resort is fully open including the marina, RV park, store, and cafe serving breakfast and lunch. Dive into some of their sausage gravy. It’s outta this world! The Forestry Service boat ramp across the highway reopened this week and the portable dock is in. Catching has been great for mostly Rainbows into the 6-pound range with a variety of baits, lures, and flies. The biggest so far is a 6-pound 13-ounces on the fly. Silver offers excellent tubing and kayaking at the inlet end of the lake among the reeds and marsh areas.

RUSH CREEK: Best to get up to date info in the store at Silver Lake Resort. I do see in their fish log that a 2-pound Rainbow was caught last week. Other than that not much info except some feedback while at Ernies that some nice Browns have been caught with not much specifics. The flow there is pretty much perfect. Nice and full with not much overflow like last year. My method to fish Rush would be chucking lures or flies and keep moving to locate the fish.

GRANT LAKE: Grant Lake Marina and Campground, No phone. The road to the marina, boat ramp, and campground is available only to long term guests staying in the campground at this time. Most of the lake’s shoreline is accessible via dirt roads into upper Grant and the east or back side. Some have been launching boats at beaches in upper and off the highway at the dam end. Have gotten good reports that shore fishermen have been doing well for both Browns and Rainbows on the backside near the dam and the upper end near the inlet of Rush Creek. Seems like best bet is nightcrawlers with some fly fishing success casting near the submerged creek channel below the inlet. Dan’s Guide Service, 661)478-0036, has been scoring nice sized Browns in the evenings trolling Rapalas on spin gear or streamers with fly rods and full sink line. Give him a call to set up a reasonably priced “Three Hour Tour.”

JUNE LAKE: Big Rock Resort, (760)-648-7717, and June Lake Marina, (760)-648-7726. Both are fully open along with the adjacent ramps. Along with the CDFW and Mono Co. plants the Marina has been releasing trophy size Rainbows from their pens. All methods of fishing have been working at June. Bait and lure fishing from boat or shore. Best floating baits are the usual suspects of Power Bait, Mice Tails, and Garlic Pinched Crawlers. Trolling, as usual, may be the best bet for larger trout. At this time of year fish aren’t that deep so 2-3 colors lead core dragging Taz Devils, Bouyants, Tube Trolling Flies, and threaded nightcrawlers with a Dodger are the ticket. As the season goes on with warmer weather you’ll have to increase your depth up 8 or 9 colors during mid-summer. Candy, one of the local ladies, landed a 5-pound and 3-pound Cutthroat along the highway side shore opener weekend. The Cutthroat population in June is thriving with more and larger being caught each year. To help continue that trend we encourage releasing them back to the water.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you have a picture of your catch, send it to sports@recordcourier.com. Remember to keep your social fishtancing while you are out on the waters. Good fishin’ and tight lines.