Fischer remarkable young professional

Gardnerville business owner Meredith Fischer was named the Young Professional in the second annual celebration of Carson Valley’s Remarkable Women.

A Douglas County native, Fischer graduated from Douglas High School in 2004. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications and business management from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2011.

She started Eddy Street Vintage Market & Staging Co., in Gardnerville, which is open one weekend a month.

“Meredith is an outstanding young entrepreneur for her store on Eddy Street, but always markets the interests of Gardnerville contemporaneously with her store,” her nomination for the position said.

“Growing up in Gardnerville, I have a special place in my heart for the town and would love to not only see it continue to prosper, but also help others discover the hidden gem that is located just outside of the city limits,” she told R-C reporter Caryn Haller in 2014. “It’s not just about this, but Carson Valley as a whole and promoting tourism here.”

As part of that effort, Fischer serves on the board of Main Street Gardnerville, the first and only accredited Main Street program in Nevada.

Fischer is the daughter of Mike and Janet Fischer of Garderville.