First Quad-County nurses receive COVID-19 vaccine

ICU Charge Nurse Kathy Merrill, RN gets a vaccination.

Carson Tahoe Health

Two Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center intensive care nurses were the first two people in Carson, Douglas, Lyon or Storey to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Registered Nurses Kathy Merrill and Ian Greenlee received the vaccine on Wednesday, according to the hospital.

Douglas County reported 17 new coronavirus cases and 10 recoveries. Carson City Health and Human Services is listing 939 active cases and 687 recoveries in Douglas.

One presumptive positive case affecting Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School was reported by the Douglas County School District.

Carson Tahoe Health reported it received the first allotment of 400-plus vials of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Frontline workers are in the vanguard of those who will receive the two-dose vaccine.

Hospital officials said they plan on having all employees and medical staff who choose to receive the vaccination to be fully immunized over the next two months.

“The arrival of the vaccine is particularly encouraging given this time of year. It’s a wonderful Christmas gift,” said Carson Tahoe Health President & CEO Alan Garrett. “Protecting our staff is critical to remain on-top-of the steady increase of COVID inpatients and to continue to take great care of our community.”

Carson Tahoe reported that it is operating at near capacity every day due to the current surge of patients.