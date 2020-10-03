First flu, coronavirus clinic today

National Guardsmen work a coronavirus community testing event at the Sunridge Fire Station on Oct. 25. Carson City Health and Human Services is conducting combined coroanavirust testing and flu vaccination clinic 9 am. to noon today at Douglas High School.

Kurt Hildebrand

In nearly half of the coronavirus cases in Douglas County people said they went to work with symptoms of the virus.

Health officials are sending the message that if you’re sick, stay home. That’s going to be more true should cooler temperatures ever arrive, and bring with it the twin dangers of coronavirus and influenza.

Today, a combined flu shot clinic and coronavirus testing event is 9 a.m. to noon at Douglas High School in Minden.

The high-dose vaccine for residents 65 and older will be available at the clinics with insurance.

Saturday is one of 15 clinics sponsored by Carson City Health and Human Services during October at locations across Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey.

If you miss today’s clinic, there’s another one 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in the Gardnerville Ranchos, and yet another at Douglas High 4-6 p.m. Oct 15.

The clinics make it up to Lake Tahoe 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Whittell High School. They wrap up in Douglas 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Carson Valley Middle School.

Alpine County Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said the flu shots will help prevent a “twindemic” of flu and coronavirus.

A flu shot won’t prevent the coronavirus, or even the flu, but it will reduce the symptoms and keep hospital beds open for those who need one.

Just as everyone wearing a mask reduces the odds of contracting the coronavirus, it will have the same effect for influenza.

Three new Douglas cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, with only one connected to a previous case, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

Douglas has two-dozen active cases of the virus with 290 recoveries and one death.

Despite having similar populations, Douglas has trailed Carson City and Lyon County. Carson has had 560 cases and eight deaths, while Lyon has experienced 447 cases and seven deaths.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County School District reported a confirmed coronavirus case at Carson Valley Middle School, bringing the total to 14 since school started.

Superintendent Keith Lewis said there is no evidence the case was contracted at the schools, which have been conducting in-person classes since Aug. 17.

Earlier this week, Gov. Steve Sisolak modified coronavirus guidelines to increase the number of people allowed at public gatherings from 50 to 250 people.

In a statement issued on Thursday, County Manager Patrick Cates said that was a step in the right direction.

“I am hopeful more changes will be coming soon,” he said. “The strategy to fight the spread of COVID-19 needs to change,” he said. “These measures have devastated our businesses and our way of life, creating other healthcare challenges as a result.”

While saying the county takes the public health emergency seriously, Cates defended two large public protests in the county.

“It is the position of Douglas County that exceptions must be made to allow citizens to peaceably assemble and exercise their constitutional right to freedom of speech,” he said.

He confirmed that he made the decision to authorize President Trump’s rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport that drew 25,000-30,000 people.

“There was no meeting of the Board of County Commissioners regarding this matter,” he said. “After taking counsel with other county officials, including some commissioners, I authorized the use of the airport for the rally. I stand by that decision. It was the right thing to do.”

Neither the Aug 8 demonstration that drew around a thousand people to Minden, nor the Sept. 12 rally saw a surge in active coronavirus cases, according to figures issued by Carson City Health and Human Service.