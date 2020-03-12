First coronavirus case reported by Carson authorities

Coronavirus has arrived in Western Nevada with regional public health officials reporting the first case in Carson City, Douglas Lyon and Storey counties.

A previous case was reported in Reno.

Health officials have scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the case.

Carson Valley Medical Center has opened a screen clinic for patients concerned about their risk for the virus, who meet the criteria for testing.

“We are asking community members to call ahead to the COVID-19 Screening Clinic to get a phone pre-screening completed,” officials said. “Once that is done, patients will be directed to the appropriate location.”

Call 782-1508 to contact the clinic 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The medical center is monitoring the situation and will update residents as needed.