Fireworks shows celebrate Fourth

While home fireworks are illegal to possess or use in Douglas County and on most federal land, there are plenty of big shows to celebrate America’s Independence not that far away.

One of the top-rated fireworks shows in the nation is based out of Stateline in Douglas County.

Lights on the Lake has been recognized by several media outlets as one of the best in the nation.

According to Tahoe South, the fireworks show has been featured on NBC’s Today Show and named one of the top five shows by the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The 9:45 p.m. show is visible from across the South Shore, including Nevada Beach and Edgewood. Starting at 8:30 p.m., The R-C will host a live Facebook video feed from Edgewood Tahoe.

Those who are determined to attend one of Lake Tahoe’s biggest shows should prepare to make a day of it as Tahoe’s beaches are crowded enough in drought years. With above average runoff, the Lake is full and its beaches are narrower than usual.

While much of the beaches will be under water, they will also be dry, with alcohol banned at beaches.

Douglas County has banned open alcoholic containers in Stateline by ordinance. Those containers will be confiscated and their owners potentially cited.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers will be swarming the casino corridor, Zephyr Cove and Nevada Beach to help keep the peace and keep revelers safe.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley has directed deputies to adopt a nonconfrontational approach with celebrants.

“This method of enforcement has been extremely effective in past years,” sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Schemenauer said. “The goal of the sheriff’s office is protecting life and property while at the same time allowing celebrants to enthusiastically celebrate the July 4 holiday.”

For those who find the trip to the Lake too daunting, Carson City, Virginia City and Reno all feature fireworks shows tonight.

Gardnerville, Minden and Genoa will be serving up music, food and patriotic spirit today.

Gardnerville kicks off the fun with a 5K first thing this morning.

At 10 a.m. Genoa will conduct its kids and dog parade through town in preparation for the day-long Americana Festival.

The grills in Minden will also start around 10 a.m. as bicyclists circle the park in preparation for a free feed.

Carson Valley Lions will be serving breakfast and lunch at Heritage Park in Gardnerville today. Patriotic music will be performed by the Carson Valley Pops.

Genoa Volunteer firefighters will cook up chicken lunches. Music will be performed all afternoon, leading up to the performance of the Carson City Symphony.