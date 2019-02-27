Firewood permits available in Bridgeport

Dead and downed firewood cutting permits are now available on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Bridgeport Ranger District.

Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for firewood cutters to pay special attention to the terms and conditions of their permit.

Firewood permits cost $10 per cord with a two cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum for the year. A cord is the amount of wood in a stack four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length. Permits are valid through Dec. 31 and can be purchased at the Bridgeport Ranger District located at 75694 Highway 395 in Bridgeport.

Even though permits are available, some cutting areas could still be inaccessible due to snow or wet conditions. Woodcutters should contact the Bridgeport Ranger District office at 760-932-7070 for up-to-date road conditions before heading out to cut wood.

Proper and responsible use of vehicles on forest roads is important to ensure roads remain in good shape for all visitors. Causing damage to roads and other forest resources can be a violation of federal regulations, which could carry a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail.

Even though it is suggested that vehicles should park completely off the main roadway and no more than one car length from roads, woodcutters need to avoid driving off the road onto wet, unstable ground. This will help prevent them from getting stuck or leaving behind large, deep ruts.

Late spring and early fall are the best times to cut firewood. In mid-summer, as the woods dry out and temperatures heat up, restrictions may be imposed due to severe fire danger. Restrictions could include limiting chainsaw use to hours before 1 p.m. or enacting temporary area closures.

Forest officials would also like to remind woodcutters that they cannot cut trees in administrative sites such as campgrounds as doing so would create unnecessary risk of injury to people and property. A fire extinguisher and shovel are required when using a chainsaw for cutting firewood.