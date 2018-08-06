Fires close western Yosemite National Park indefinitely

The western and most popular portion of Yosemite National Park will remain closed indefinitely while firefighters battle blazes along its western edges.

"Due to increased fire activity in the areas adjacent to and on Yosemite National Park, park administrators and fire managers have made the decision to extend the current park closures indefinitely," officials said Monday. "Fire managers are continuously assessing conditions in the area and will work directly with and will immediately advise park managers as conditions change and it becomes safe to reopen."

The eastern entrance to the park and portions on this side of the Sierra remain open.

Tioga Road from Tioga Pass to White Wolf is open to all visitors and vehicles. Most of the trails and campgrounds along this route, including the Tuolumne Meadows Campground are open. Visitor services along Tioga Road, including the High Sierra Camps and the Tuolumne Meadows Store are open.

"Firefighters remain committed to fully suppressing this fire and are actively engaged, taking action to limit the fire's spread when it is safe to do so," officials said. "The fire activity inside Yosemite National Park is dynamic. Over the past 48 hours, fire has impacted all of the roads used to access Yosemite Valley, burning dead and downed trees that can become very explosive and fall without warning. There are also significant terrain hazards for firefighters. These hazards, along with extreme fire behavior and frequent weather changes, have made this an extremely difficult fire fight."

According to the parkt, there is active fire burning above the Arch Rock Entrance Station, moving up the Merced River Canyon towards West Yosemite Valley. There is active fire burning near Foresta and structure protection is currently in place. No structures have been lost in the communities of Foresta, El Portal, or Yosemite West. Earlier this week, fire crossed the Wawona Road, following the Indian Creek drainage. This fire has crossed Glacier Point Road, forced firefighters to shelter in place at Badger Pass. To learn more about current fire progression, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/5927/.

The following areas remain closed: Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground, and several other sections of the Park. Please visit http://www.nps.gov/yose for the most up to date information.

Since the Ferguson Fire began on July 13 park visitors, employees, local businesses and communities have all been affected.