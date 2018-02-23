Fireplace ember blamed for Sheridan house blaze

An ember from a fireplace may have started a fire that threatened a Sheridan Acres home on Thursday night.

"The homeowners were sitting in a room adjacent to the living room when they reported hearing a popping sound," East Fork Battalion Chief Larry Goss said. "When they went to investigate the spotted a chair and box of magazines on fire."

They fled the home and called 911 at about 7:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived they could see flames through the front window, entered the home and put out the fire.

"It was predicted that fire conditions would have been dramatically worse within another minute," he said. "Damage was limited to fire and water damage in the living room and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the home."

Goss said no smoke detector went off.

"East Fork Fire would like to remind citizens that it only takes one ember," Goss said. "Please remember to have an appropriate screen when using an open fireplace, and remove combustibles from around any source of heat. Ensure your home is equipped with working smoke detectors to ensure you are alerted when eyes aren't present."