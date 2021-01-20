Update: Fire above Pine View Estates reported to be two burn piles

East Fork firefighters near Bodie Flat report a reported fire above Ray May Way consists of two attended burn piles.

Most of the fire response was cancelled. Washoe Tribe Police have been asked to contact the people doing the burn.

East Fork firefighters are responding to a fire reported above Pine View Estates.

First reported around 4:55 p.m. by residents near Conner Way in the Pine Nut Mountain neighborhood, personnel from the scene say it may be in the trees.

Firefighters are attempting to gain access through Bodie Flat.