Firefighters respond to Woodfords blaze

Eastern Alpine firefighters have controlled a fire above Woodfords Station.

Two small spot fires were reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

High winds drove the fires, which appeared to be from a previous burn pile.

A locked gate slowed response to the fire, which was burning 500 feet up the ridge from Woodfords.

Firefighters reported extreme winds in the region. The fire was brought under control, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

A high wind watch is in effect for the area.