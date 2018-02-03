Firefighters respond to smoke pouring from Indian Hills home

Firefighters responded to smoke pouring out of a home just south of Jacks Valley Road in Indian Hills on Saturday.

The first report came of a kitchen fire at around 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out of the front door and the window of the home on Overlook Court.

East Fork, Carson City and Tahoe-Douglas were called in to help fight the fire.

Firefighters reported they had the fire knocked down at 11:38 a.m.