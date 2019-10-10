Firefighters memorial is Saturday

In addition to East Fork Fire Chief and emergency manager, Tod Carlini is also chairman of the Nevada Firefighters’ Memorial, which will add four names 10 a.m. Saturday.

Plaques bearing the names of four Nevada firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty will be added to those of other Nevada firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The names of Capt. David Croston, from the Clark County Fire Department, Capt. Thelonious Adams and Battalion Chief Leroy Levitt from the Las Vegas Fire Department, and Capt. Tim Lucich, from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District will be memorialized.

The public and community is encouraged to attend and honor the memory of these firefighters and to reassure their loved ones that they will not be forgotten. The formal ceremony will be held at the Nevada Firefighters’ Memorial in Mills Park (Carson City). The ceremony will conclude the weeklong observance of National Fire Prevention Week in Nevada. Honor Guard members will lead a combined fire service/honor guard during the ceremony and will conduct the memorial bell ceremony.

An effort is currently underway to relocate and re-dedicate a new memorial on the Capital Grounds in Carson City. The existing memorial was established over 25 years ago. The new memorial and new location will provide for a higher level of public exposure and will provide for an interactive experience.

For questions regarding the service, contact Tod F. Carlini, Memorial Chairman, at 775-782-9040.