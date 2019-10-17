Firefighters halt blaze short of homes

A two-acre wildfire near Stones Throw Road south of Gardnerville was stopped short of homes in that vicinity.

East Fork firefighters responded to the fire, which was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies notified occupants of the homes that were in the fire’s path and shut down Stones Throw Road and the entrance way to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery.

East Fork Battalion Chief Larry Goss said East Fork and U.S. Forest Service firefighters flanked and extinguished the fire.

The fire was out by 7 p.m. The cause is under investigation, but Goss said residents and workers reported power bumps shortly before seeing the flames.

“Although no physical evidence was found, it does appear the power lines may have been the cause of the incident,” he said.

It burned near where the home of car collector Dick Clark was destroyed Oct. 2, 2016.

Smoke from the fire blended with that from the Caples Lake fire which continues to burn west of Kirkwood.

Some relief from that fire may come today should forecast rains materialize.

As of Wednesday, foresters said they had a line halfway around the blaze and were making progress.

They hoped to have the fire, which started out as pile burning Sept. 30, contained by Friday.