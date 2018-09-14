Firefighters give Mono fire the Boot

Firefighters will be demobilizing after getting a line 98 percent around the 6,974-acre Boot Fire, which closed Highway 395 for four days last week.

The fire cost $6.8 million to fight and forced the evacuation of Pickel Meadows Mountain Warfare Training Center last week.

All that's life to full containment, expected Sept. 18, is a spot along the fire's northern flank where steep slopes and thick timber slowed down firefighters.

"Hand crews and an excavator are completing the last bit of suppression repair work," officials said on Friday. "This work helps prevent erosion, helps protect natural and cultural resources from long term damages, reduces the visual scarring and maintains the productivity of the landscape. This repair work will also help vegetation grow back next spring."

With hunting season approaching, the U.S. Forest Service is reducing the size of its closure to the fire's footprint and allow vehicles to travel through the fire area; however, officials said there will be no stopping along roadways.

Some of the nearly 600 firefighters area already moving onto other fires, while the rest are rushing to roll up hoses before freezing temperatures arrive over the weekend.

At its height, 17 handcrews and eight helicopters were among the resources fighting the fire located in the Walker River Canyon north of Sonora Junction.

The Boot Fire began Sept. 4 near Chris Flat and swiftly grew to threaten the Marine Base.