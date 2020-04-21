Firefighters extinguish warehouse blaze

Smoke billows from a fire in a commercial structure on Monday evening.

East Fork Fire Protection District

A commercial structure fire was caused by a malfunctioning large capacity oven in a warehouse on Monday evening.

East Fork firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2600 block of Business Parkway at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Plant workers were able to clear some of the burning debris from the building as firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke throughout the building.

Much of the active fire was near the loading area. The fire damaged a portion of the interior of the structure, which also suffered smoke damage.

Workers were evacuated safely and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish and overhaul the fire with the help of a Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District ladder truck.

Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said it took three hours before the building was turned back over to workers.