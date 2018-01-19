Firefighters douse big controlled burn

East Fork firefighters overhauled a large controlled burn off Buckeye on Wednesday.

The rancher burning failed to call to find out if it was a burn day, which was cancelled due to expected winds, according to East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson.

Battalion Chief Larry Goss checked on the fire on Wednesday morning and found that while the rancher had a permit, he didn't call before he burned.

"Goss issued him a stop order but allowed him to burn until 3 p.m. as the pile and flames were pretty big and would have been a large event to extinguish mid-morning," Fogerson said.

The rancher continued to burn with a tractor and water truck at the scene.

At 3 p.m., firefighters responded to extinguish the pile.

Fogerson said it took 15,000 gallons of water to extinguish.

Fear the fire might rekindle during high winds on Thursday prompted Goss to return on Thursday morning to ensure it does begin to burn again.

Agricultural burns are permitted year around in East Fork Fire District depending on weather.

Backyard burning is limited to fall and early spring when moisture is high enough to ensure the fire doesn't spread.