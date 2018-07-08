Firefighters contain fire that destroyed Topaz Lake home

A fire that claimed a home at Topaz Lake on Sunday started with a power pole.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, initial reports from residents were that the pole was completely ablaze.

The fire in the Topaz Lake neighborhood was reported at 12:40 p.m. A neighbor said residents were dumping water on the fire, but weren't able to stop it from spreading.

When firefighters arrived they found at least two spot fires and the rear of the house ablaze.

Initial reports were that as many as 19 homes were threatened by the fire.

Residents managed to knock down one of the spot fires, but the other claimed about an acre of land, as well as the home.

Units from Carson City, Lake Tahoe, Mason and Antelope valleys responded to either cover the rest of East Fork's district or to help fight the fire.

Douglas County deputies helped with crowd control and alerting neighbors to the fire.

Water was a major issue for firefighters in the community.

Several water tenders responded to the fire from across the East Fork District including Sunridge and Genoa.

The fire occurred just before a red flag warning for gusty winds and low humidity took effect.

Forward progress of the wildfire was stopped at 1 acre at 1:15 p.m., so firefighters could focus on extinguishing the house, which was still sending up a smoke plume at 2:30 p.m. Firefighters reported stop loss at 3:31 p.m., but said the fire would probably continue to smoke for hours.

According to the Assessor' website, the 1,100-square-foot home was built in 1971.