Firefighters brace for Sierra winds

Black Mountain Hotshots hiking on the NW side of the Slink Fire. Photo by Charity Parks



Fire officials working the 26,752-acre Slink Fire were bracing for a windy day on Friday as a red flag warning continued.

Full containment of the fire in the Sierra south of Gardnerville has been delayed until Sept. 26.

“High winds can make conditions dangerous for firefighters, particularly when there are standing dead trees, known as snags, in the fire perimeter that can fall during wind events,” officials said Friday morning.

Firefighters planned to spend Friday searching for any small spot fires and checking fireline to make sure it holds during Friday’s windy weather.

The Slink Fire was just one of the many California fires pumping smoke into Western Nevada.

The National Interagency Coordination Center incident management report for Friday listed a half-dozen fires in the Sierra which have burned 1.5 million acres.

While Friday’s winds posed challenges for firefighters, it also provided a rare clear day after a week of dense smoke advisories.