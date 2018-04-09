Firefighter taken to burn center after hay truck blaze

An East Fork firefighter has been taken to California for a burn injury suffered while extinguishing a hay truck early Monday morning.

East Fork firefighters responded to the 4 a.m. fire at Highway 88 in front of Douglas High School.

“First arriving units found a tractor trailer with two full trailers of hay fully involved in fire that was spreading to the attached load of hay,” East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said on Monday. “The fire was quickly knocked down and the threat to any nearby exposures was eliminated.”

The driver of the truck was able to escape the vehicle.

Workers were still on scene cleaning up the wreckage and unloading the hay at 9 a.m. Monday.

The fire affected the Monday commute and arrival of students at Douglas High School.

Fogerson said high school administrators coordinated the parking areas to help students get parked.

The injured firefighter was taken for treatment locally and has been transferred to the University of California, Davis, Burn Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Fogerson said the firefighter had a circumferential burn to his left leg.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.