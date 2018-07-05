Fire weather watch issued for Western Nevada on Friday

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a fire weather watch from Friday afternoon through evening.

NWS predicts gusty winds and low humidity for the Western Nevada Sierra Front and Basin and range west of Lovelock and Fallon

Wednesday's forecast calls for winds southwest to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph with humidity between 8-15 percent.

"The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them," NWS says.

Oudoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires should be avoided. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.