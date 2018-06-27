Fire restrictions go into effect Saturday

As a reminder, the following safety tips should be followed while target shooting:

· Refrain from shooting during hot, dry and windy conditions.

· Don't use incendiary or tracer ammo – Incendiary and tracer ammo are always prohibited on public lands.

· Place your targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation and avoid shooting into rocky areas. Placing a target in dry grass increases the risk of fire.

· Be aware that all types of ammunition can start fires under the right conditions, especially steel core ammunition.

· Bring a container of water. This may seem obvious, but shooters often fail to bring enough water to put a fire out. A five gallon bucket of water readily available while shooting could prevent a disaster if a fire does start.

· Bring a shovel. Use the shovel to dig a trench around your targets before shooting to ensure that any fire caused by sparks can be easily contained.

· Shoot at quality steel targets designed to minimize risks to both the shooter and the environment. For steel targets to be functional and safe, they should be made of high quality through hardened steel that has a Brinell hardness number of at least 500.

· Don't shoot trash. Trash like old couches and TVs can often be found illegally dumped on public land but can be dangerous fire hazards when shot.

· Please shoot responsibly and clean up after shooting.