Fire in Pine Nuts grows to 100 acres

A wildfire burning in the Pine Nuts grew to 100 acres by Friday afternoon, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

The Holiday Fire generated a smoke plume that was visible from across Carson Valley.

Emergency dispatchers said residents were reporting the fire through Friday morning.

First reported by a resident of Pinenut Creek Road at 7:10 p.m., the fire is located on the side of a mountain between Ray May Way and Buffalo Canyon Road.

East Fork firefighters tried several routes to gain access to the fire.

Firefighters walked into the scene supported by a Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter.

The fire is on Bureau of Land Management territory, and that's who will be in charge of fighting the blaze.

Hand crews are on order to fight the fire, according to a statement issued by Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser.

While there is no date for containment, estimates are it could take three days to bring the fire under control.

Two juveniles whose vehicle had broken down in the vicinity were transported out of the wilderness by Douglas County Sheriff's Search & Rescue.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the BLM.