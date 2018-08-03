Fire forces Woodfords evacuation

Residents were evacuated from the Washoe Tribe's Hung a Lel Ti Community in Woodfords due to a 244-acre fire burning in the vicinity.

The Dutch Valley fire was reported at 1:01 a.m. and is burning in grass and juniper, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, forward progress on the fire had been stopped.

There are 11 engines, 3 water tenders, 1 hand crew, 2 helicopters and 1 air attack on scene.

An evacuation center was established at the Diamond Valley School Gymnasium at 35 Hawkside Drive, according to Alpine County. There is currently no ETA on when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

A red flag warning is in effect for Western Nevada and eastern California 1-9 p.m. today.