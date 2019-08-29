Fire district sees big personnel changes

The East Fork Fire Protection District is undergoing some big changes in personnel with retirements, promotions, and the appointment of a new deputy chief fire marshal. The district board recognized several district employees at their last board meeting. After 28 years of service, Capt. David Bourne will be retiring. Bourne was one of the first emergency medical technicians hired after the establishment of paramedic service in the Carson Valley. Bourne later became a paramedic and was promoted to a fire captain in 2004. Firefighter Paramedic Jeff Marsh also retired after his 18-year career with the district. Marsh was cited as a dependable and competent paramedic. He was also an acting captain with East Fork Fire for many years. Bourne and Marsh said the East Fork Fire Protection District was a premiere organization and credited the administration and the staff for making the district a great place to work.

With retirements, comes opportunity to promote within the ranks. Zac Pederson and Dennis Cote were both promoted to fire captain. Both have worked for East Fork for more than 10 years and are both certified paramedics. Firefighter/AEMT Micah Triplett was promoted to the rank of engineer. Triplett has been with East Fork for seven years. With the pending retirement of long-time Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Steve Eisele, Amy Ray was appointed deputy fire chief and fire marshal starting officially on Sept. 7, 2019.

Ray was the top choice for the position after a four day assessment center-based process.

She is the former fire marshal of Tracy, Calif., but has spent most of her 20-plus years in the fire service in Nevada.

Eisele has been with the district for 25 years, starting as a plan’s examiner and inspector. He will be recognized at the board’s September meeting.

Firefighter-Paramedic Aaron Leising will also be promoted to engineer. Leising was unable to attend the August meeting and will be recognized at the September meeting.

Chief Tod Carlini said the district has matured to the point where retirements are now becoming common and the promotional opportunities will continue as well as having to hire new personnel to replace those moving up in the ranks.

“We have finally entered into the transitional cycles of retirement and promotion that older organizations have been experiencing for years,” Carlini said. “I am very proud of those retiring, being promoted, and appointed. They are all great people.”

The district has been able to create and fund eight new positions over the past two budgets and hopes to receive a grant to hire four additional positions to fully staff a fourth rescue ambulance.