Fire closes Jacks Valley Road

No cause has been determined for a small wildfire that closed Jacks Valley Road for about 90 minutes on Wednesday evening.

The fire was first reported at 4:45 p.m. near Adams Ranch.

East Fork Fire District Battalion Chief Larry Goss said the fire ended up mapping out at .27 acres.

While the fire was small and surrounded by ranch roads, the wind was blowing steadily at the scene, Goss said.

“We are in open burn season, but there is a significant wildland danger out there,” Goss said. “Even though it is burn season really use caution and follow the rules of the permit.”

The fire was the second East Fork responded to in two days. A fire across from Ruhenstroth blackened a hill on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in either fire.

A 3,000-are former prescribed burn in the Sierra near Caples Lake won’t be contained until Halloween, fire managers said.

The blaze has been pumping smoke into Carson Valley when the wind was blowing in the right direction.