Update: 300-acre fire closes Highway 395 south of Coleville

Highway 395 between Coleville and Sonora Junction is closed for a 300-acre wildfire burning in the Walker River Canyon.

East Fork Fire Protection District sent an engine to help fight the fire.

A notice was issued by the California Department of Transportation that a soft closure is in effect at the north end of Bridgeport to allow traffic to continue north to Highway 108, and Highway 108 eastbound traffic will be allowed southbound on Highway 395. There is still a hard closure for southbound traffic at Eastside Lane, south of Coleville.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

The fire was reported at 2:13 p.m. and is burning at Chris Flat in the Walker River Canyon.

The detour around the area is to take Highway 208 at Holbrook Junction and then turn south on Highway 338 to Bridgeport.