Fire closes 395, threatens Lone Pine
April 19, 2018
A 300-acre wildfire closed Highway 395 south of Manzanar and is threatening the town of Lone Pine on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at about 10:25 a.m., but grew to 120 acres.
California Highway Patrol units closed the highway at 3 p.m.
According to the CalFire, the Moffat fire is located near Lone Pine.
According to the web site, winds are pushing the fire south towards Lone Pine.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday the fire hadn't crossed Highway 395 and there were no evacuations.