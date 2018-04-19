Fire closes 395, threatens Lone Pine

A 300-acre wildfire closed Highway 395 south of Manzanar and is threatening the town of Lone Pine on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 10:25 a.m., but grew to 120 acres.

California Highway Patrol units closed the highway at 3 p.m.

According to the CalFire, the Moffat fire is located near Lone Pine.

According to the web site, winds are pushing the fire south towards Lone Pine.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday the fire hadn't crossed Highway 395 and there were no evacuations.