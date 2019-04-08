Fire claims small home north of Minden

A fire in a small house on Highway 395 south of Johnson Lane was reported by passing motorists 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Douglas County deputies arrived at the scene of the fire, waking up residents in the main house and confirming no one was inside the burning building.

East Fork firefighters arrived and confined the flames to the secondary home.

Battalion Chief Larry Goss said two water tenders, three engine companies and two rescue ambulances responded to the blaze.

"Water supply could have been an issue due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area," he said.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Goss said investigators are focusing their attention on an area around baseboard heaters.

"This is a good reminder to ensure there are no combustible materials around any heat sources," he said.