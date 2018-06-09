Fire claims motor home in Ruhenstroth

While fire engine sirens are a familiar sound on Carson Valley Days Parade morning, on Saturday it was in response to a recreational vehicle fire in Ruhenstroth.

East Fork firefighters responded to Roan Circle at 8 a.m. after receiving a report that a motor home was burning, and threatening two neighboring structures.

"The first arriving engine was able to protect the structures and extinguishment was accomplished with the arrival of additional resources," East Fork Fire Capt. John Brawley said. "The motor home is a total loss, with very minor damage to a detached garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Three engines, three water tenders, two rescues, and three supervisors responded for a total of 18 personnel.

"East Fork Fire District would like to remind people to use extreme caution this weekend due to high winds and red flag fire conditions in our area," Brawley said.

A report of a wildland fire in Wellington prompted a call for aid from East Fork firefighters at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was reported to be near the Heyday Inn in Lyon County.

According to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch website the fire was 20 acres in size at 1:30 p.m.