Fire claims cargo container contents

Firefighters empty out the smoldering contents of a cargo container that caught fire on Monday afternoon, sending a plume of smoke visible from around the Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand

A fire in a cargo container sent a plume of black smoke over Gardnerville that could be seen across Carson Valley on Monday afternoon.

Reported at around 1:20 p.m., the fire was located off the north end of Timber Court east of Gardnerville.

East Fork firefighters raced to the location and had the fire mostly extinguished by 1:50 p.m.

Firefighters emptied out the smoldering contents of the container, which was being used for storage.

There was no report of injury as a result of the fire.

The fire was originally reported in the container and surrounding brush.

The cause was determined to be accidental.

■ A 5-acre wildfire in the Carson Iceberg Wilderness is being monitored by firefighters after it was reported around noon on Sunday.

Located in the Silver King drainage near the confluence of Silver and Tamarack creeks, the fire is on a ridge at 8,300 feet.

The fire is spreading slowly and is burning in well-spaced Jeffery and fir trees.

The fire is burning in the Sierra eight miles southwest of Coleville.