Fire burns into Alpine County

The Slink fire burning west of Coleville and Walker burned is continuing to burn into Alpine County’s Carson-Iceberg Wilderness.

Projected fire behavior and low humidity are increasing the chance that the 23,000-acre fire will spread across the East Fork of the Carson River, and possibly threaten structures in the Wolf Creek drainage, Highway 89 and Highway 4.

Firefighters are hoping to be able to hold the fire on the to the east bank of the river and to build containment lines keeping the fire from burning further into the Carson-Iceberg wilderness.

Lightning set the fire on Aug. 29 two miles west of Coleville in the Slinkard Valley southwest of Topaz Lake.

More than 500 firefighters have a line around two-fifths of the fire, mostly along the eastern flank where Highway 395 and Coleville and Walker are located.

Fire officials hope to have the fire contained by Sept. 20.

East Fork has brush engines and administrators working on the California fires. Brush 10 left for the 244,203-acre North Complex fire burning in the Sierra southeast of Lake Almanor.

That fire is up to 395 square miles with evacuations in three California counties.

Firefighters have a line around nearly a quarter of the fire as they attempt to construct fire line near Elephant Butte and protect La Porte and Little Grass Valley Reservoir.

The Fork fire burning west of Lake Tahoe has grown to 2,200 acres and is burning in the Rubicon River drainage.

Firefighters have the blaze 7 percent contained as of lunchtime on Friday.

The Creek fire burning southwest of Yosemite National Park has consumed 275 square miles and claimed 369 structures, including 60 homes.