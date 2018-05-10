Fire at power pole knocks electricity out to 3,300 Valley homes and businesses

Nearly 3,300 NV Energy were without power after a small fire along Muller Lane on Thursday afternoon.

The outage knocked out electricity to the traffic signal at highways 395 and 88 in Minden, causing significant traffic congestion. A Douglas County deputy directed traffic there. The light was out at Highway 88 and Mottsville Lane.

As of 3:50 p.m. Thursday, outages affected Minden, Gardnerville and the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze on the south side of the road near the old Walt Muller place just east of where the bridge is undergoing construction.

According to NV Energy, the power went out at 3 p.m. and was expected to be back on by 5:45 p.m.

NV Energy troubleshooters were at the scene of the outage.

It was the third electrical fire in the Valley in three days. On Tuesday night a transformer exploded and set landscaping on fire at the Gardnerville Chevron.

On Wednesday morning, an HVAC issue sent dense smoke into Minden Elementary School forcing staff and students to evacuate.