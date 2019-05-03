Fire agencies launch free CPR app

Western Nevada firefighters and health and emergency dispatch official urge residents of Douglas County and Carson City to download the pulsepoint app.

Special to The R-C

Western Nevada fire agencies, including both the East Fork and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, announced the launch of a free mobile app that guides users on conducting CPR.

PulsePoint is a smartphone app for both Android and iPhones that runs in the background of a user’s phone. Users are informed of a sudden cardiac arrest at the same time as emergency responders. The location of the closest automated external defibrillator will also be provided to app users as they may arrive before either law enforcement or firefighter-paramedics.

“This app will assist our community in savings lives,” East Fork Fire Chief Tod Carlini said.

The app also allows the public to see locations of public access AEDs and provide crowd source information on additional devices the local 9-1-1 center may not be aware of. Organizations within Carson City and Douglas County can register their publicly available AEDs through PulsePoint.

Douglas County has been recognized as a Heart Safe Community since 2014. This app adds another layer to improving cardiac arrest outcomes. It has been shown that early CPR and AED use provides the best chance of victim survival. The goal of a Heart Safe Community is to reduce out of hospital death from cardiac arrest by strengthening the American Heart Association’s Chain of Survival.

Carson City Fire and Quad County Public Health Preparedness registered users within Carson City and Douglas County.

“We strongly encourage all residents to download the lifesaving mobile app,” said Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon.

Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey have combined efforts to build a resilient community.

“The collaboration in our region allows us to build resiliency to protect lives and enhance our communities,” said Quad County Public Health Preparedness Program Manager Dr. Jeanne Freeman.

This program is supported by the Nevada State Division of Public and Behavioral Health through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.