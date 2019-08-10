Find joy in pleasing the Lord

Most every Christian I know wants to be pleasing to the Lord and live their lives in accordance with scripture. Many times we make serving the Lord very complicated. We get loaded down with many cares and concerns to the degree that we choke out the joy of serving. Walking with the Lord is really not that complicated. I did not say it is easy, but we should not be encumbered with so many cares of this life. 1 Peter 5:7 casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.

2 Corinthians 11:3 But I fear, lest somehow, as the serpent deceived Eve by his craftiness, so your minds may be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.

As we see the words in this old hymn written and published in 1896.

All to Jesus I surrender

All to Him I freely give

I will ever love and trust Him

In His presence daily live

All to Jesus I surrender

Humbly at His feet I bow

Worldly pleasures all forsaken

Take me Jesus take me now

I surrender all

I surrender all

All to Thee my blessed Saviour

I surrender all

All to Jesus I surrender

Make me Saviour wholly Thine

Let me feel the Holy Spirit

Truly know that Thou art mine

All to Jesus I surrender

Lord I give myself to Thee

Fill me with Thy love and power

Let Thy blessings fall on me

All to Jesus I surrender

Now I feel the sacred flame

Oh the joy of full salvation

Glory glory to His name

The key to successful living in the kingdom of God is surrendering our will to His. Even Jesus while He was still in the flesh facing crucifixion submitted His will to the will of the Father. Luke 22:42 saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.”

There is such a freedom in surrender!!! If I refuse to surrender to the Lord I am not walking in faith which is pleasing to the Lord and allowing my flesh to rule in the Spirit’s place, which is not pleasing to the Lord.

When I am surrendered to the Lord I am placing my trust in the fact that He knows better than I do, how to live my life. Do you want joy? Do you want peace? Do you want rest? If the answer is yes then release you life fully to the Lord and you will have these things. Faith leads to trust, trust leads to peace, and peace leads to rest. May the Lord richly bless and keep you.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.