Financial planner donates hand-knitted caps for cancer patients

At least 200 children undergoing cancer treatment nationwide have hats to wear thanks to a Minden company.

During the past six years, TruNorth Wealth Management has donated hats to Chemo Caps for Kids and they're getting ready to send another batch, said TruNorth Independent Retirement Planning Specialist Danette Lowe.

"It's been neat, I think we've been very fortunate," said Lowe.

Chemo Caps for Kids provides hand-knitted hats to children undergoing cancer treatment.

Lowe learned of the organization from someone she knew at Commonwealth Financial Network.

"I like to knit, so when I heard about it, I thought it was a great way to give back," said Lowe. "I began to knit some, my mom and some friends did some and it just added up."

TruNorth Wealth Management employees knit or crochet the hats themselves and also collects hats made by clients, friends and family to help children cope with hair loss caused by cancer treatment.

TruNorth Wealth Management actively participates in the creation of these caps year-round, said Lowe and invites the community to join the effort.

"In 2011, Chemo Caps for Kids donated more than 2,000 hats to hospitals in both Boston and San Diego," said Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth Financial Network. "After seeing the impact we made on the little heads — and hearts — of these kids, not to mention on our own, we're excited to spread the word, broaden our efforts, and set our sights even further."

Lowe said TruNorth Wealth Management has also partnered with Pioneer Yarn and their customers in the past to make hats.

"We make them, our clients make them, family and friends make them," said Lowe. "We have a drop box in our lobby where donations can be made. When ever we receive about 15 or so hats we send off a batch. So far we've sent about 200 hats all together and we're getting ready to send another."

Details on the initiative and recommendations can be found on TruNorth Wealth Management website at http://www.trunorthwealth.com.

TruNorth also provides annual participation in such charities as Project Santa Claus, scholarships for Douglas High school students, Carson Valley Quilt Guild, Suicide Prevention Network, Douglas County Center for Hope and Healing and more.

"It's something we enjoy doing and is our way of giving back," said Lowe.

The 501(c)(3) charity was founded by TruNorth Wealth Management's broker-dealer, Commonwealth Financial Network.