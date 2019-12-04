Final ride for long-time Pony Express volunteer

Anyone who met Bob Moore over the past decade would assume he was born on the back of a horse.

But the longtime Gardnerville resident actually went to sea at age 16 and served for 35 years in the U.S. Navy before setting foot in Carson Valley.

Moore was one of the original 25 Western Nevada riders to be sworn in at Mormon Station State Historic Park on Aug. 4, 1978, by Sen. Lawrence Jacobsen, R-Minden.

He continued to ride the Pony Express until he was 94 years old, according to his daughter-in-law.

Moore has been on the re-ride since the founding of the Nevada chapter of the National Pony Express Association.

“I was recruited through an ad in a magazine and was always interested in western history,” Moore told R-C writer Darcy Chappel. “I thought following the trail would be something fun to do.”

Moore retired from the Navy in the early 1970s and was living in Nevada by 1978.

In 1983, as the official reporter, Moore chronicled the founding of the Minden-Douglas Elks Lodge on April 27.

Moore was named esteemed exalted ruler in 1984, and was elected state president at the 1997 Elks Convention.

A memorial service for Moore, 96, is 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Gall Catholic Church.

A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. at Eastside Memorial Park for the Navy lieutenant commander, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

He was also a member of the Douglas County Mounted Posse.

The Sheriff’s Posse will participate in the service at Eastside, escorting Moore’s horse, Casey, with Bob’s boots and spurs backwards in the stirrups.

The Patriot Guard Riders will conduct a flag line. The U.S. Navy Honor Guard from Fallon Naval Air Station will do the flag presentation, and American Legion Post No. 56 will conduct a three-volley salute.