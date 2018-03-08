Filing for office continues

Douglas County's longest serving elected official, Constable Paul Gilbert filed for re-election on Monday.

Incumbents Karen Ellison, District Attorney Mark Jackson and Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis also filed on Monday.

Filing was light on Tuesday, with mostly town and district board candidates signing up.

The first race for town board will be fought in Gardnerville.

On Wednesday, Hussman Avenue resident Michael Henningsen filed for office, bringing the number of candidates for the three available seats to four.

They would require two more for the race to show up on the primary ballot.

Incumbents Barbara Griffin and Bernie Curtis filed to retain their seats on the East Fork Fire Protection District Board. This is the first time anyone from the fire district board has been on the ballot. Until 2016, the district was governed by Douglas County commissioners.

Curtis was Douglas County undersheriff for many years before he served two terms on the county commission.

Griffin served 21 years as Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer until 2008, when she resigned.

At Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove resident Kevin Kjer filed for Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District.

On Wednesday, Kelly Nalder filed for one of the three seats up on the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement District.

A second incumbent, Brad Newlon, filed for Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District. The Ranchos is Douglas County's largest single community. Trustee Leann Teter has also filed to retain her seat.

Kingsbury Grade General Improvement District incumbent Darya Vogt filed for one of two seats on the board that governs that community.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident and incumbent Wendy Francis filed for one of the three seats on that general improvement district board on Wednesday.