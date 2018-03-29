FFA chapter wins awards

The Carson Valley FFA chapter of Douglas High School has recently attended the 89th Nevada FFA state convention.

The state convention is an opportunity for FFA members to compete in career development events, learn, and network with leaders and agriculturalists across the state.

Several teams and individuals had a great performance last week.

3rd place Farm and Agribusiness management

3rd place Best informed Greenhand

4th place Environmental Natural Resources

Recommended Stories For You

4th place Randolph Rego

5th individually for Randolph Rego for Agribusiness

5th place Brendan Keely

6th place Vet Science, prepared public speaking

Sarah VanNest will be serving as the 2018-2019 state reporter.

The 28 Carson Valley members also attended multiple community service project, workshops put on by state and national officers, and learn how to better their agricultural projects. If you would like to learn more stop by the agricultural building at Douglas High School. The Carson Valley plant sale is May 12, 13, 19, 20.