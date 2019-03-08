Felony drug charge upheld

A Topaz Ranch Estates man who allegedly gave his 16-year-old daughter more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine to hold for him was ordered Friday to face felony in Douglas County District Court.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones found there was sufficient evidence to bind John V. Nigra, 55, over on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance with the assistance of a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigator Jon Storke testified that drug agents were watching Nigra before he was pulled over on Dec. 17 at Riverview and Glenwood drives in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Storke said that Nigra told him he put the roughly 60 grams of methamphetamine in his daughter's purse along with a drug pipe.

A Douglas County evidence technician testified that the substance presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine. She said the substance had been forwarded to the Washoe County Crime Lab for more detailed testing.

Defense attorney Melissa Rosenthal asked why the substance wasn't tested in the field.

Storke said concerns about exposing deputies to fentanyl in the field prompted the sheriff's office to require testing be done under controlled circumstances.

Prosecutor Peter Handy said that only 28 grams is required for the charge.

He argued against removing the GPS monitor Nigra is wearing because the charge carries a potential life sentence.

Jones set a March 19 arraignment in district court.