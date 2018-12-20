Feds OK North Valley sewer plant funding

While already budgeted into the total, a $5.55 million loan from the State Revolving Fund Assistance program will help Douglas County complete the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding on Tuesday as part of $20.8 million for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects statewide.

The funds are provided as low-interest loans to be repaid, so the state can use the money for other projects.

"This funding is not new and was built into the financials for the treatment plant back when it was first approved by commissioners last year," Community Development Director Phil Ritger said.

The county has redevelopment and state revolving loan funds totalling $10.2 million for the project.

According to the state, the plant serves 6,057 residents and businesses.

As a result of the upgrade, the county will provide reused water for irrigation purposes, thus reducing its dependency on source water.

Work on the sewer plant has been planned for the past decade, but was delayed by the Great Recession.

The total work is expected to add up to $11.6 million, including $528,000 in contingency funds.

The county approved a plan to expand the plant in September 2015.

According to a report prepared by CH2M Hill, the plant can continue to meet its permitted discharge requirements until the annual average flow exceeds its licensed 300,000 gallons a day. The plant treats an average of 254,000 gallons of sewage per day.

Built in 1988 to serve the industrial areas around Minden-Tahoe Airport, the plant was originally built to treat 125,000 gallons a day.

Sewer ponds and the plant were the subject of $1 million in work in 2007. Additional $400,000 in work on the plant was approved last year as a result of damage done by earlier storms.

Most Valley residents are served by the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District, which serves the two towns and the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District. Indian Hills General Improvement District provides sewer to its residents.