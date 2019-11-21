Federal loan will buy TRE a snowplow

A $206,000 federal loan will pay a paving-snowplow truck in Topaz Ranch Estates, it was announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the loan to help the general improvement district’s 750 homes with maintenance and repairs of area roads.

Topaz Ranch Estates is located along Highway 208 in southern Douglas County.

The announcement was made by Nevada’s U.S. senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

“We’re pleased to see federal agencies working to help support Nevada communities,” the senators said. “This loan will benefit approximately 1,500 Nevadans and help northern Nevadans maintain road access during rough winter weather conditions, by making continuous improvements to the roads in the community. We will continue advocating for federal funding to improve the lives of Nevadans in every corner of our state.”

The district received $3 million in grants from the Department of Agriculture in 2015 as part of a $7 million water line replacement project.

That project replaced 53,000 feet of 2- and 4-inch water mains in the system.

Topaz Ranch Estates is home to around 1,500 residents.

It was formed in September 1971 to do road maintenance in the community. It has since taken on operation of the water system.

The district is governed by a five-member board that is elected by residents and has its own tax rate.