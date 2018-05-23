Farmers Markets produce the goods

All three Carson Valley farmers markets kicked off this week starting with Minden's Esmeralda market on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning was the beginning of the Lampe Park Farmers Market, which coincided with a thunderstorm that sent hail the size of gravel and lightning strikes, and covered the roads with a layer of water, but that didn't stop the farmers market patrons and sellers from having a great time.

On Wednesday, the hail and rain had thankfully let up by opening time for a few hours, which allowed patrons and vendors to mingle without having to hide under tents.

There was a variety of booths available, from fresh local produce, to clothing, to artisanal crafts, local honey, and sprouts to be planted in home gardens.

One of the vendors was Empty Bowls, where people can paint ceramic bowls made by elementary school students, and all proceeds go towards the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

The plant booth was hosted by Heritage Park Gardens, a program through Main Street Gardnerville, which began community gardens at Heritage Park. Their booth was donation based, and offered live plants as well as decorative garden sculptures.

On Saturday, the first Genoa Farmers Market took over Genoa Park.

All three farmers markets will run through the middle of September.