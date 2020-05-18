Farmers Markets bloom starting Tuesday

Sierra Chef has released the rules for customers of the Main Street Gardnerville Farmers Market in Heritage Park. Similar rules will be in place for the Minden Farmers Market.

■ Practicing social distancing requires everyone’s participation to be effective. We need your help to create a social distancing friendly environment and are asking you to follow these guidelines when you visit our modified market:

■ If you are sick, stay home and ask a friend or family member to pick things up for you instead. If you appear to be sick you will not be admitted to the Market.

■ Wash your hands with soap and water before coming to the market.

■ We highly recommend everyone to wear masks.

■ Read all Market signs and vendor signs so that you understand the Market Rules. If you do not understand please ask one of the Sierra Chef Farmers Market Team members.

■ Maintain 6 feet of space from other shoppers and allow others their space when shopping. There will be signage to assist with the proper distancing.

■ If you need to sneeze or cough, sneeze or cough into a tissue or into the crease of your elbow.

■ Shop quickly to limit crowding.

■ No sampling of product.

■ Buy pre-bagged items whenever you can – some farmers are preparing them ahead for you.

■ Your reusable bags will not be allowed to be handled by vendors; you will have to place your product in your own bag.

■ Minimize the size of your group when shopping and keep your group together – this is especially important when shopping with young children.

■ Wait outside the booth until it is free of other shoppers, and then take your turn.

■ You will not be able to spend time socializing or linger at the Farmers Market and will be asked to leave if you do so.

■ Do not touch anything for sale before you buy it. The farmer/vendor will pick out what you want and bag it for you.

■ If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.