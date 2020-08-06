Fan drive spins up

Chuck Vickrey and Dave Rich with fans donated by Carson Valley Sertoma.

Special to The R-C

Sertoma purchased and delivered 15 fans to the Douglas County Senior Center as part of the Douglas County Homemaker Program’s fan drive.

The program is seeking donations of new box fans for Douglas County seniors. Seniors aged 60 or older are eligible to receive a new fan, with priority given to seniors without air conditioning.

“The Douglas County Senior Center was seeking help with donations for our local seniors during this long, hot and isolated summer,” Sertoma spokeswoman Birgit Okamoto said.”Sertoma was glad to help. With the assistance of members, Chuck Vickrey and Dave Rich, Sertoma donated 15 new fans to the Senior Center. They will be handed out to seniors who don’t have air conditioning in these continuing hot temperatures.”

Fan Drop Off and Donations:

Drop off at the community center senior side either by the side door or call 775-782-5500 and someone will greet you.

Fans should be new – box style.

Drop off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 775-782-5500 for information.

For pick up, seniors can call the center and arrange a day and time.

Sertomans meet 9 a.m at Lampe Park. Find out more about the organization at CarsonValleySertoma.org