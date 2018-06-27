Family Support Councilhosts Grillin’ & Chillin’

More than 200 people turned out to enjoy amateur barbecuing and learn about the Family Support Council on Saturday.

Local grillers cooked up meat donated by Bently Ranch Butcher Shop for the annual Grillin' & Chillin' event in Minden Park.

Unlike prior years, there was no competition between grillers, Program Director Vernoica LaChance said.

"It was a family friendly event to raise awareness of the organization in the community," she said. "We wanted to have an activity that would encourage people to come down and have fun for low cost."

There was face painting, a balloon twister, silent auction, carnival games and a bounce house.

For more about the Family Support Council, visit family-support.org