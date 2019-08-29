Family Support Council seeks help with roof work

Family Support Council is reaching out to the community to ask for donations to fix the roof of their main office. The roof is over 20 years old and has been slowly deteriorating, with significant deterioration over the last year.

The cost to fix the roof is $39,000. The council is conducting a fundraiser where $500 of seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises booked for Feb. 15-22 will go to repair the roof. To sign up, visit family-support.org/cruise online.

The Family support Council building is the main hub office for all the services provided by Family Support Council. Currently the roof is leaking inside that facility in several different locations with support groups and employees working next to buckets catching water from the leaky roof. If the roof is not fixed the facility will not be able operate.

“Grant money doesn’t typically pay for facilities or infrastructure, only programs,” said Steve Decker, executive director of Family Support Council. “We don’t like to have to ask for private donations, but we are in a position where the conditions have risen to the level of where we feel we are in great need.”

Family Support Council has been serving residents for over 30 years. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the council provides a wide variety of confidential and free support, resources, referrals, and educational services. The agency advocates for victims of violence as well as provides shelter for adult and child victims. They provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, or traumatic brain injuries. Emergency family resources are always free of charge.