Family Support Council issues plea for help

While deemed an essential service, the Family Support Council of Douglas County is facing difficulties serving Carson Valley and surrounding agencies.

On Friday, a fourth Douglas County case of coronavirus was announced involving a woman in her 70s who had recently traveled.

On Thursday, Executive Director Steve Decker said that one of the Council’s largest contributors has withdrawn a $60,000 grant to the Partnership due to shifts in their own finances.

Complicating the issue is the closure of Nevada state offices that process grants, such as the Victims of Crime Act.

“With the Nevada state offices largely closed, and minimal staff operations, that means our reimbursements for services already provide have temporarily slowed significantly,” Decker said. “Imagine having two months of expenses suddenly not paid for.”

The council is also helping clients of other agencies that have shut their doors.

“We have been sharing resources with other agencies this week, so that our skills can be used across the state,” he said.

Decker said he is in discussions to get extended lines of credit, but that has been hampered by many banks slowing or halting operations.

“We are on the list of potential loans from the Small Business Administration, but the bill that would allow funds just passed the Senate, and even passing the House, it could be several weeks before funds are made available,” he said.

The Council’s hourly employees are mostly reimbursed by grants or Medicaid, so they are continuing to bring in revenue, but he said that anyone able to contribute should do so now to keep the Council going until federal help arrives.

The Council was founded in 1982 as the Douglas County Council to Prevent Family Abuse and changed its name in 1987.

For more about the Family Support Council, visit http://www.family-support.org

The Douglas County Animal Shelter announced Thursday it was closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Three dogs, border collie Oliver, and chihuahua mixes Gemma and Jack have been shifted to the Humane Society in Carson City where they are continuing adoptions, according to the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number for the Humane Society is 887-2171.

Cancellations and closures resulting from the outbreak continue across the county, hurting some of residents’ favorite causes.

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra is canceling their Spring Scholarship Concert scheduled for April 25 due to the COVID-19.

“We are extending the deadline for scholarship applications until May 26 and are planning to award the scholarships at the 4 of July Concert,” spokeswoman Margaret Biggs said. Updates will be posted on the website at cvpops.org.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley’s 2nd annual Spring Into Wine event scheduled for May 2, is being canceled. The group hopes to have a new date when the event takes place after the outbreak is over.

The Suicide Prevention Network’s Gotta Dance fundraiser has been postponed until Sept. 18. For more about the event and how to contribute to the Network, visit spnawareness.org.