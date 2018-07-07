Family looking for stolen cat

Around lunchtime Doris the Cat was taken from in front of his home at 1524 Hussman Ave. in Gardnerville.

Owner Ronan Thornhill said a neighbor across the streets saw a man pick up Doris and put him in a black, late model sedan with California license plates and a magnetic sign on the side that said "Stateline Auto Glass."

Thornhill said Doris, the tabby was named before they knew he was not a girl, is a very distinctive looking cat.

Doris is very friendly, and his eyes are dilated all the time, and don't have any pigment.

"He squints to see during the day," he said. "His coat looks like he got a haircut with a lawnmower. He had some serious matting last fall, so the local groomer removed all of this coat, his hair is not growing back evenly, blotchy looking."

Thornhill described Doris as very friendly, and easy to grab. The man was described as Caucasian and middle aged.

He researched the business and has posted a description of Doris and the vehicle to social media.

"We are sure that he is doing auto glass replacement business here in our valley or in the Lake Tahoe Basin, someone may have done business with him and can help us identify him," Thornhill said.

A report has been made to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and if anyone knows the whereabouts of Doris or the man who took him, they are asked to call 775-782-5126. Anyone with information may also contact Secret Witness at 775-782-7463.

"We love our cat and would like him returned," Thornhill said. "If this person brings our cat back in the next few days, no charges will be filed with the Douglas County Sheriff and court system."

A reward is being offered for information leading to the man's identity.